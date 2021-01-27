Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.38

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $60.32, with a volume of 45789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

