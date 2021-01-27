BIKI Price Hits $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One BIKI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $815,807.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BIKI

