Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.76

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and traded as low as $25.25. Bilby Plc (BILB.L) shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 50,663 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.39.

Bilby Plc Company Profile

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

