Binance Coin Price Hits $40.17 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 billion and $502.27 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $40.17 or 0.00134466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00050716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00300540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037135 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,725.22 or 0.92815337 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.

