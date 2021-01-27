BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Down 8.4%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was down 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 527,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 873,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

