Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($12.75) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($12.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($12.71). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at ($11.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.21) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Shares of BHVN opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

