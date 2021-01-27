Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $11.04. 68,853,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 158,173,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.