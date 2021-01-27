bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $109.65 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00290750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036522 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

