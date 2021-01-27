BitMax Token Price Hits $0.0560 (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $37.01 million and $1.40 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.01 or 0.00922123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.10 or 0.04350694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018021 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.