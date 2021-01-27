BitMax Token Price Hits $0.0575 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00842890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.50 or 0.04382553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017700 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

