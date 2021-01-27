Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $76,192.89

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $76,192.89 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,568,624 coins and its circulating supply is 9,568,619 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

