BitSend Market Cap Achieves $118,387.14 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $118,387.14 and approximately $142.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00313719 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003977 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.01509036 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,745,600 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

BitSend Coin Trading

