BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 11.6% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $4,061.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00415667 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000817 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.