BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.60

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 113351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.