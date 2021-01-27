BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.60

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 113351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
