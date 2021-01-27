BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,803 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 26.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $104,342,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $234.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

