Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.38. Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 967,275 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$87.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

