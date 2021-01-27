BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

BB stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,457 shares of company stock worth $4,285,061. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

