BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0444 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $328,138.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010349 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,449,330 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

