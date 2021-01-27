BlackCoin One Day Volume Reaches $326,802.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $326,802.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,450,311 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

