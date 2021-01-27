BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.07

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $14.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 62,436 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,594,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 492,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

