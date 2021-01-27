BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.56. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 51,512 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,839. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

