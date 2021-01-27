BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $748.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) (LON:THRG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $748.00 and traded as high as $778.17. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) shares last traded at $776.00, with a volume of 265,715 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 748 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 653.21.

In other news, insider Angela Lane bought 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £15,151.08 ($19,794.98).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

