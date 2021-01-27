Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Insider Sells $3,532,200.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,981.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,989,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

