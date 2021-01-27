Block-Chain.com 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $100.00 (BC)

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 81.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Block-Chain.com coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Chain.com has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $100.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Block-Chain.com has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00048138 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00165127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000268 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010111 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Block-Chain.com Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,261,797 coins. Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com . The official website for Block-Chain.com is block-chain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Block-Chain.com

Block-Chain.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Chain.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Chain.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

