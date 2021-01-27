Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Reaches $0.0203 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $94,392.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00906366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.40 or 0.04372454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017747 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

