Blockpass Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $107,999.79 and approximately $250.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

