Blockport (BPT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.23 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00923671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.04403984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport (BPT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.