BlockStamp (BST) Trading Down 30.7% This Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $47.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007704 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,213,529 coins and its circulating supply is 26,670,563 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

