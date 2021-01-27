Blockzero Labs Tops 1-Day Volume of $263,698.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $263,698.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.41 or 0.00928017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.93 or 0.04473315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018016 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,020,230 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

