Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Down 8.9%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s stock price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 878,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 963,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

