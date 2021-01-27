Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 5.1%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $39.35. 5,346,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,522,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,686 shares of company stock worth $24,016,969 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 433,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.