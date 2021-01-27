Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.93

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.93 and traded as high as $135.50. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 212,116 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £500.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In related news, insider Paul Le Page bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

