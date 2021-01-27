BMO Capital Markets Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $33.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s current price.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

