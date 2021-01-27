BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $468.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.10 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

BOKF opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 72.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

