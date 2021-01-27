boohoo group’s (BHOOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY remained flat at $$92.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

