Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Hits $876,405.34 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $876,405.34 and approximately $129,508.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for approximately $14.64 or 0.00048271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00050845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00134984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

