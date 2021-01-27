Boot Barn Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,871 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 147 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $62.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.