Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 6.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. 7,599,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,653,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Several brokerages recently commented on BORR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
