Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 6.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. 7,599,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,653,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on BORR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

