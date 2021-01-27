Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Buys 120,000 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $757.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.
Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
Boston Omaha Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.
