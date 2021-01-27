Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Buys 120,000 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $757.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 479.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

