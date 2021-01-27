Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.42

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.42 and traded as high as $10.70. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 31,807 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$228.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.91%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

