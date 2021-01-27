Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $35,314.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,816.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $904,407.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,742 shares of company stock worth $1,897,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.