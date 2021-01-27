BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 6,961,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 2,765,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get BOX alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after buying an additional 244,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,952,000 after buying an additional 245,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.