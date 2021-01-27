BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 632,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 575,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 448,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 120,298 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.