Bread Price Down 8% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $268,615.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.