Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,293,610 shares in the company, valued at $55,431,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $167,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $373,405.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.
Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yext by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Yext by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yext by 555.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.
About Yext
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
See Also: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.