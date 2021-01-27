Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,293,610 shares in the company, valued at $55,431,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yext by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Yext by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yext by 555.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

