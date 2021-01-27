Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Down 8.9%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 4,038,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,824,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. Analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

