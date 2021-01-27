BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Down 9.6%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.51. 753,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 435,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.