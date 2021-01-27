Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brilliance China Automotive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliance China Automotive’s FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

BCAUY stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

