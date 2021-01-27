Brinker International (EAT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $61.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, comps at Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants were negatively impacted by dining room closures and capacity limitations due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Moreover, high debt remains a concern. However, the company remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives including streamlining of menu, innovation, strengthening its value proposition, better food presentation, advertising campaigns, kitchen system optimization and introduction of better service platform. Notably, strategies like strengthening value proposition with higher-quality ingredients, and new cooking techniques to deliver better food at even compelling price points, benefited Chili’s, thereby driving traffic.”

12/17/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $55.00 to $60.00.

12/14/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EAT opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $472,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 17.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 299,849 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

