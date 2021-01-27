British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) (LON:BSC) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) (LON:BSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BSC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,574. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £64.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.32.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

